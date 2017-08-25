See Jason Aldean's Defiant 'They Don't Know' on 'Today'

Jason Aldean's "They Don't Know" aligns him squarely with the concerns of America's farming communities – hard-working folks breaking their backs in the fields and making sacrifices to build some kind of life, while outsiders can't begin to understand why that would be appealing. On Friday morning, the country superstar got to blare the message right into Manhattan from Rockefeller Plaza, as he performed a handful of songs for Today's Summer Citi Concert Series.

Prior to opening with "They Don't Know," the title track from Aldean's 2016 album, the singer chatted with the Today hosts about success, touring and fatherhood. Noting his multitudes of awards and achievements, co-host Matt Lauer asked if he ever paused to enjoy it for a minute.

"That's something I've tried to do later, like these days," said Aldean. "Earlier in my career I didn't do that when I should have."

Aldean performed two more songs from They Don't Know, including the hard-rocking first single "Lights Come On" and the ballad "Any Ol' Barstool." For his closing number, he reached back to the 2011 country rap crossover smash "Dirt Road Anthem." Watch those performances below.

Tonight, Aldean's headlining They Don't Know Tour visits Camden, New Jersey before heading down to the Washington, DC area tomorrow night. Guests on the trek include Chris Young, Kane Brown and Dee Jay Silver.