See Jason Aldean Honor Troy Gentry With Montgomery Gentry Cover

The country world is still reeling from the shocking loss of Montgomery Gentry's Troy Gentry, who died September 8th in a helicopter crash in New Jersey. Singer Jason Aldean found a way to pay his respects the following night at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, New Jersey, covering Montgomery Gentry's "Lonely and Gone" and dedicating the performance to "T-Roy," whom he credited as a mentor.

"[Montgomery Gentry] were always really cool to me coming up when I was a new artist," Aldean says in fan video of the performance. "They took me under their wing and I really needed to hear that."

From Montgomery Gentry's Platinum-selling 1999 record Tattoos & Scars, the heavy guitar intro of "Lonely & Gone" is a prime example of the duo's Southern rock-flavored country, which has informed Aldean's sound since his raucous debut "Hicktown." The title track from Aldean's 2016 album They Don't Know maintains the connection, even beefing up the guitar sounds for a heavier attack.

Aldean's They Don't Know tour continues through late October, with next stops across the Southwest, including Utah, Colorado and New Mexico by the end of the week.