See Jade Jackson's Haunting 'Aden' on 'CBS This Morning'

Over the weekend, noir country songwriter Jade Jackson made her national television debut with a performance on CBS This Morning. Watch the California-born artist perform her track "Aden" above.

Related 25 Best Country and Americana Albums of 2017 So Far From Lauren Alaina's wise beyond her years collection to Luke Combs' stellar Number One debut

Jackson and her band ramble through the dark folk rocker, which recounts the pain of a broken heart over a kick drum-driven beat and brooding guitars reminiscent of scruffy Nineties alt-country. The moody track is off Jackson's debut album Gilded, which was released to critical acclaim earlier this year. She also performs the Gilded songs "Good Time Gone" and "Finish Line."

"I've always been drawn to artists who write sad songs," Jackson told Rolling Stone Country. "Hank Williams, Townes Van Zandt, George Jones and Mike Ness are a few who have done this well."



Ness, the founder of California punk group Social Distortion, served as producer on Gilded, which landed on Rolling Stone's 25 Best Country and Americana Albums of 2017 So Far list.

Jackson is currently on tour with Social Distortion, with a handful of solo dates scheduled as well. This week she's scheduled to perform at the Back Corner in Nashville on August 17th.







