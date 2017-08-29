See Hurray for the Riff Raff's Spirited 'Living in the City' Video

Hurray for the Riff Raff's sixth studio album, The Navigator, almost exists beyond the need for videos. Telling the story of Navita, a young woman growing up in a world that undervalues all that makes her unique, it comprises 12 evocative tales that examine indemnity, politics and survival in myopic times, as imagined by Alynda Segarra. One such song is "Living in the City," about survival and salvation beneath the skyscrapers, the video for which debuted today. Like many of the tracks on The Navigator, it's a seamless blend between acoustic, socially conscious folk and percussive rock and roll.

"I learned at a young age that survival in the city for me meant having a crew," says the Bronx-raised Segarra in a release. "Together we could move through the concrete maze and create some sense of freedom." Directed by Giselle Bailey, the video finds Segarra and a visual representation of that very crew roaming stairwells and rooftops, breaking down into dance amidst the backdrop of the New York City skyline.

Currently on tour behind The Navigator, Hurray for the Riff Raff will appear at the Americana Music Awards on September 13th, where they are in contention for Album of the Year. Segarra will also play October's Lampedusa concert in Los Angeles with Joan Baez, Steve Earle and Lucinda Williams to raise funds for refugee education.