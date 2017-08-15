Hear Anderson East's New Song 'All on My Mind,' Co-Written by Ed Sheeran

If Games of Thrones is any indication, Ed Sheeran cameos are not always welcome news. Thankfully for the mega-selling U.K. pop star's haters, the "Shape of You" singer is a very low-key presence on Americana soul belter Anderson East's new single "All On My Mind," which Sheeran co-wrote.

"All On My Mind" is East's first new music to be released since his 2015 Elektra Records debut Delilah and his own cameos on girlfriend Miranda Lambert's 2016 double LP The Weight of These Wings. Despite Sheeran's name on the co-writing credits alongside East, Johnny McDaid, and Aaron Raitiere, the song, produced by Nashville super producer Dave Cobb and Gregg Nadel, sounds like pure East. Marching along with stabs of strings and swells of electric piano, "All On My Mind" is a showcase for East's rugged, raspy vocals as he ponders his obsession with a rule-breaking woman. "She can wear a nightgown to a wedding, a T-shirt to bed," he sings, insisting that he could match her. "I could wear wingtips to a wedding, 501s to bed," he promises.

With news of his new single, East is preparing to make a return to late-night TV next month when he performs on Jimmy Kimmel Live September 5th. The Alabama native will also be on the road next month with Chris Stapleton as an opening act on the Grammy winner's All-American Road Show Tour. Before he joins Stapleton, however, he'll perform at the Tonder Festival in Tonder, Denmark on August 26th and 27th.