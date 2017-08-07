See Granger Smith's Reflective 'Happens Like That' Video

Granger Smith may be familiar to many through his comedic alter ego Earl Dibbles Jr., but the Dallas native is shooting straight in his latest video for "Happens Like That."

"Happens Like That," the first single from an as-yet-untitled fall release, emphasizes its theme of life moving quickly by jumping between locations to show the passage of time. While the initial stages of a relationship take place amid lightning strikes in a nighttime cornfield, the setting bounces to Smith singing from inside of a corrugated-steel silo. Featuring Smith's wife Amber and son River, the video was the vision TK McKamy, who also directed Florida Georgia Line's "H.O.L.Y." and Thomas Rhett's "Die a Happy Man."

The passage of time and the ebb and flow of life are frequent themes in Smith's body of work as well as his approach to navigating the music business.

"I think about back then when I was 19 and just how fast the business was," Smith told Rolling Stone Country in 2016. "It was always one step ahead of me. It was always a little bit faster. And as the years went by, it really slowed down for me. And I feel like my brother and I kind of see it now before it happens."



"Backroad Song," Smith's breakout hit from 2016's Remington, was certified Gold in January. "Happens Like That," released in May, currently sits at Number 47 after two weeks on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.