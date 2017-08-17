See Florida Georgia Line Sing 'Smooth,' Sip Whiskey on 'Seth Meyers'

Florida Georgia Line got twice the exposure on last night's episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers, sitting with the host for an interview segment and then performing their current single "Smooth." Watch their performance above.

In the wide-ranging interview segment (see it below), host Meyers teed things up for Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley to plug their whiskey brand, Old Camp, by handing them each a cocktail.

"We drank it enough we decided, you know what, let's make our own," said Hubbard of their decision to get into spirits.

"Did you feel like there was a hole in the market for peach pecan whiskey?" quipped Meyers.

The conversation touched on FGL's ongoing Smooth Tour with Nelly and the Backstreet Boys – which played Chicago's Wrigley Field over the weekend – before turning to the custom tree house on Kelley's property.

"The fact that it's like 15 minutes from downtown, we can jump over and get away out in the woods," said Hubbard.

"That really speaks to what a great place Nashville is, that this is 15 minutes from downtown, because 15 minutes from here does not look like this," said Meyers. "You have to go a lot farther from New York. You can find apartments that are as big as this tree house."

For their performance of "Smooth," Hubbard announced their intentions right at the top. "Y'all ready to get your dance on?" he asked, over the mélange of acoustic guitar, Dobro and electronic beats. The pair stayed in constant motion, with Kelley weaving an alternate melody around Hubbard's lead vocals in places, before rejoining in unison at the arrival of every chorus.

The Smooth Tour continues on this week, with a show tonight (August 17th) in Holmdel, New Jersey, followed by appearances in Hartford, Connecticut and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. On August 30th, they're set to appear opposite the Backstreet Boys on a new episode of CMT Crossroads.