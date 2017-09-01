See Florida Georgia Line's Swaggering 'Smooth' on 'Today'

Country pop hit makers Florida Georgia Line helped NBC's Today throw an end-of-summer party on Friday, September 1st, dropping by the New York City studio to sing their grooving new single, "Smooth."

Co-written by the duo's Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard with Jordan Schmidt and Nicole Galyon, "Smooth" is the fourth song released from FGL's third album Did Your Roots which has already posted three Platinum-certified Number One hits with "H.O.L.Y," "May We All" (featuring Tim McGraw), and "God, Your Mama, and Me" (featuring Backstreet Boys).

Led by a swaying Dobro hook and lyrics about the easy charms of a natural beauty, Kelley and Hubbard harmonized (and danced) effortlessly throughout the feel-good track, while a mix of electronic and live beats shook the studio audience out of their early morning sluggishness.

Incidentally, "Smooth" is also the title of FGL's 2017 tour, a genre-busting run which includes hip hop star Nelly and pop country performer Chris Lane, as well as Ryan Hurd, Morgan Wallen, and Russell Dickerson on select dates. The tour also featured pop idols Backstreet Boys (with whom they just appeared on CMT Crossroads) for FGL's first-ever headlining stadium shows, which wrapped up in mid-August.

The Smooth Tour continues on through the fall, finishing out with a two-night stand October 20th – 21st in Alpharetta, Georgia.