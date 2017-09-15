See Dustin Lynch's Energetic 'I'd Be Jealous Too' on 'Kimmel'

With his third LP Current Mood out one week ago today, Dustin Lynch's mood is a pretty good one. An album full of booty call jams, party songs, and danceable beats, the Tennessee singer had a grin fixed to his face the whole way through a stop at Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thursday night, where he performed "I'd Be Jealous Too."

Written by Lynch, Ross Copperman, and Jon Nite, "I'd Be Jealous Too" is the opening track from Current Mood. A not-so-humble brag about showing up in public with a woman who has an "hourglass body like a guitar," this is one song where the proud country music bachelor is happy to be coupled up. "If I was just the guy with the cross-the-room view, I'd be jealous too," Lynch boasts, pointing to members of the audience as he sings and sticking up two fingers every time he hits the word "too." Driven by some fluttering guitar harmonics on the verse and bridge, "I'd Be Jealous Too" drops out for an a capella, finger-snapping chorus.

"I was a little scared of these songs because I didn't know how many people could relate to them," Lynch told Rolling Stone Country last month about the new record. "But I played them for my parents and a friend who is married and they kind of lit up whenever certain lines would come around that I thought would be offensive to mom and dad. They were like, 'That's hot.'"



Current Mood is out now via Broken Bow Records, and features two singles – "Seein' Red" and "Small Town Boy" – that have already gone to Number One on the Country Airplay chart. Lynch plays the Coral Sky Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, Florida tonight as an opening act for Brad Paisley's Weekend Warrior World Tour.