See Canadian Folkie Donovan Woods' Panoramic 'All Mine' Video

Scan the credits of several recent country releases and you're bound to see Donovan Woods' name pop up eventually. The Canadian songwriter notably co-wrote the devastating "Leaving Nashville" on Charles Kelley's The Driver and then somehow uncovered deeper scars and lingering resentment in the astonishing title track from Charlie Worsham's The Beginning of Things. A successful singer and performer in his own right, Woods takes a turn toward optimism with the sun-kissed video for his latest single "All Mine."

The action centers on two young folks, having what appears to be one of those perfect days when everything comes together – the weather's beautiful, there's natural splendor all around and love is in the air. Woods' hazy, languid composition is an ideal musical backdrop for these scenes, bolstered by a chipper, handclap-assisted beat and a pirouetting lead guitar line that echoes around his sandpapery vocals. The moment Woods envisions is weightless and carefree, but he also knows there's usually something darker right around the corner. "Love is / not something you can lean on / Ain't nothin' like a sweet song / It's all just words," he sings.

"'All Mine' is a song about the feeling of working through adversity and realizing you've emerged intact," says Woods. "It's kind of like that first healthy day after having a cold. Or when you get a new haircut that you quite like, that's a similar feeling. The world feels kind of new. It's a trick, but man it's lovely. The video, shot by the inimitable Matt Barnes, is about two excellent looking young people absolutely in the throes of that trick."

Earlier in 2017, Woods released the four-song EP They Are Going Away. His next live performance is scheduled for August 30th in Toronto, Ontario.