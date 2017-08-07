See Dixie Chicks' Simmering Live 'Not Ready to Make Nice'

In April 2016, the Dixie Chicks kicked off their MMXVI World Tour in
A highlight of the hits-heavy Chicks show is the group's slow-burning version of "Not Ready to Make Nice," the song lead singer Natalie Maines wrote in response to the backlash that followed her controversial 2003 remarks on stage in
On September 1st, the Dixie Chicks will release the two-hour MMXVI on CD, DVD and Blu-ray, capturing highlights from the year-long tour, which included nearly two dozen of the diamond-selling trio's country hits, tracks from the most recent LP, the Grammy-winning (and now 10-year-old) Taking the Long Way, plus a handful of covers from Bob Dylan, Patty Griffin and Beyoncé, along with stunning visuals which accompanied Maines and bandmates Emily Strayer and Martie Maguire.