Watch Chris Young's Alluring 'Losing Sleep' Video

Coming a week after unveiling details for his new album Losing Sleep, Chris Young released the video for the record's title track. "Losing Sleep," the lead single off the October 20th album, features a swanky Nashville hotel and hints at the intimate possibilities suggested by the song.

Related Chris Young to Become Newest Member of Grand Ole Opry Vince Gill surprised the "Sober Saturday Night" singer with an invitation to join the hallowed institution

The Tennessee native called the video, which was filmed by director Peter Zavadil at the downtown Omni Nashville hotel, "probably one of my favorite . . . I've ever done" on Twitter. The simple story follows Young from his arrival at the hotel, where he meets a beautiful woman in the bar before they adjourn to a more private location. Steadily climbing the Billboard Country Airplay chart, "Losing Sleep" hit its highest position, Number 22, its 18th week.



Young, 32, recently became the first artist of 2017 to become a member of Grand Ole Opry when Vince Gill presented him with an invitation in August. Young quickly returned to the road, where he continues touring through the release of his record and into the end of October.

