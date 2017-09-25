Hear Chris Young's Breezy New Song 'Holiday'

Fresh off the news that he'll become the Grand Ole Opry's newest member on October 7th, Chris Young is in the mood to do a little celebrating. The country singer does just that on his newest song, "Holiday," which is set to appear on his upcoming LP Losing Sleep.

Written by Young – who shares a co-writing credit on all the album's songs for the first time in his career – with Cary Barlowe, Johnny Bulford, and Corey Crowder, "Holiday" is a breezy, contented tune about the intoxicating effects of falling in love. "You make me want to make a margarita, you make me want to put on my shades," Young sings, declaring that even his most festive Tommy Bahama fantasies can't measure up to being with his special someone.

Young, who pledged $100,000 in August to Hurricane Harvey relief in Texas, where he owns a home, drops Losing Sleep via RCA Nashville on October 20th, two weeks after his official Opry induction. The follow-up to 2015's chart-topping I'm Coming Over, Young co-produced the album, as he did with its predecessor and last year's Christmas album, It Must Be Christmas.