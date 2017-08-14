Tributes continue to pour in for Country Music Hall of Famer Glen Campbell since his death on August 8th, and now Grammy winner Chris Stapleton can be added to the list of artists to play one of the Arkansas great's songs in concert. Last Thursday, Stapleton included a cover of Campbell's 1975 crossover hit "Rhinestone Cowboy" in his set at the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

"I'm gonna try to do a Glen Campbell song tonight. Not because I'm going to do a great job of it, but just because I want to pay my respects to Mr. Campbell," Stapleton said in his introduction to the song, which was captured in a fan-shot video. "So please forgive me if I don't quite do Glen Campbell justice. I'm gonna send this one out to Glen, wherever you're at tonight."

Stapleton performed "Rhinestone Cowboy" solo with only the aid of his acoustic guitar, the spare accompaniment allowing his voice to reverberate uninhibited throughout the 10,000-person arena. The crowd joined in to sing along the choruses, which were met with hoots and hollers of approval. Afterwards, Stapleton said a simple "Thank you" before the house lights dropped and his band returned to join him on stage.

The Kentucky native is in the middle of his All-American Road Show Tour in support of his latest LP, From a Room: Vol. 1, which topped the country charts and went to Number Two on the Billboard 200 after its May 5th release. Stapleton's next show is August 17th with Margo Price and Brent Cobb at Budwesier Stage in Toronto, Ontario.