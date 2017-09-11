See Carrie Underwood's Swaggering New 'Sunday Night Football' Opening

On Sunday, Carrie Underwood reprised her role as the face – and voice – of NBC's Sunday Night Football with her song "Oh, Sunday Night." For the fifth consecutive year, Underdwood has performed the show's theme song, which opens its Sunday night broadcasts.

Adapted from the Miranda Lambert duet "Somethin' Bad," the Platinum-certified single from Lambert's album Platinum, Underwood's rendition of "Oh, Sunday Night" was first introduced in 2016. The 2017 version features a new arrangement, along with video cameos by NFL players Jason Pierre-Paul, Patrick Peterson, Dak Prescott, Von Miller, Khalil Mack, Derek Carr, Julio Jones, Travis Kelce, Dont'a Hightower and Antonio Brown.

Underwood is no stranger to the world of professional sports; her husband Mike Fisher was the captain of the Nashville Predators hockey team, which made it to the NHL Stanley Cup Finals in 2017. Underwood performed the National Anthem during the playoffs and was frequently seen cheering from the stands throughout the season.