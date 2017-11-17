Carrie Underwood Shares Recovery Update, 'Doing Great' After Surgery

Carrie Underwood is on the road to recovery after breaking her wrist last Friday. The country superstar had surgery on Tuesday to address the injury, a result of falling on steps at her Nashville home just two days after co-hosting the 51st annual CMA Awards.

In characteristic Underwood fashion, she's come through the ordeal with her sense of humor fully intact.

"Had surgery on my wrist yesterday & all went well...even though I’ll be setting off airport metal detectors from now on," she tweeted on Wednesday. "I’m so thankful for the doctors, nurses, family & friends who’ve been taking such great care of me."

The fall, which left Underwood scraped and bruised on top of the broken wrist, forced her to cancel her appearance at the Country Rising benefit show in Nashville on Sunday. Underwood's next appearance is scheduled for December 9th at the Grand Ole Opry, when the program moves to the Ryman Auditorium for the holiday season.