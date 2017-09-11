Watch Brothers Osborne's Gritty Cover of Don Williams' 'Tulsa Time'

Country duo Brothers Osborne paid tribute to country legend Don Williams at one of their shows over the weekend, after the man known as the "Gentle Giant" died Friday, September 8th at the age of 78. In the video above, the Maryland natives cover Williams' 1978 hit "Tulsa Time."

Related Don Williams: 10 Essential Songs From "Tulsa Time" to "Good Ole Boys Like Me," the key tracks of the country vocalist, who died September 8th at 78

Written by Danny Flowers, "Tulsa Time" was a Number One single for Williams that earned him the ACM Song of the Year award, and also one of the hardest rocking in a catalog marked by delicate, subtle numbers. It was also covered by Eric Clapton for the 1978 album Backless. The Brothers Osborne, performing the track Friday night at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio, turn the hard-luck tale into a full-on boogie, complete with a two-stepping piano solo and some swinging Southern rock guitar work from John Osborne, who joins brother TJ in singing the chorus.

Brothers Osborne play their next show at Tuscaloosa Amphitheater in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on September 15th.