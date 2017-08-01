See Brett Young's Somber 'Like I Loved You' Video

Southern California native Brett Young's influences from the Golden State are all over his self-titled debut album. Now he's taken one of those influences – Laurel Canyon in particular – pretty literally in a new music video for his single "Like I Loved You."

Related 'Sleep Without You' Singer Brett Young Talks California Sound, New Album West Coast native, who cites Gavin DeGraw as a chief inspiration, brings introspective singer-songwriter approach to country music with debut LP

Directed by Phillip Lopez, the scenic clip finds Young gazing out across the famed Los Angeles enclave, known for its breathtaking views and storied musical history. The foggy vista is a fitting setting for the somber song, which recounts the aftermath of a particularly difficult breakup from the perspective of the heartbroken.

"Like I Loved You" is the third single from Brett Young, following back-to-back Number Ones "Sleep Without You" and "In Case You Didn't Know." Young recently performed the song on Jimmy Kimmel Live, making his late-night television debut.

Young is currently out on the road as part of Lady Antebellum's You Look Good Tour.