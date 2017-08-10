See Brett Eldredge's Tender 'The Long Way' on 'Fallon'

Brett Eldredge has been making the rounds supporting his recently released new self-titled album, and on Wednesday he stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform his new single "The Long Way."

The crooner takes a simple approach to his performance, standing in place and letting the song's heartfelt lyrics take center stage. It's not his first time performing the song on TV, as he gave fans a preview of Brett Eldredge with a rendition of the wistful tune at the Miss USA pageant back in May. Eldredge wrote "The Long Way" with Matt Rogers.

Brett Eldredge, which includes the single "Somethin' I'm Good At," came out August 4th and is poised to top the Billboard Country Albums chart for its first-week sales. Eldredge is currently on the road with Luke Bryan's Huntin', Fishin' and Lovin' Every Day Tour through late October, with the trek slated to visit Gilford, New Hampshire on Thursday, August 10th.