See Blake Shelton's Swampy 'Ol' Red' From Surprise Nashville Show

Blake Shelton recently announced plans for his new EP Live, recorded during a pop-up show at Nashville's Wildhorse Saloon in the midst of the 2017 CMA Music Festival. Included on the six-track release is one of the singer's earliest hits, the swampy 2002 single "Ol' Red."

Written by James "Bo" Bohan, Don Goodman and Mark Sherrill, "Ol' Red" was recorded by George Jones and Kenny Rogers before landing on Shelton's self-titled debut in 2001. The prison narrative centers on a convict serving life and the titular Bloodhound he manages to outwit in a cunning escape. Though it's still a crowd favorite and staple of Shelton's live sets, "Ol' Red" is not one of Shelton's 24 career Number One songs – it peaked at Number 14. It's the oldest of the six songs included on Blake Shelton Live, and as the video above demonstrates, still a fine showcase for the superstar as a vocalist and storyteller.

Blake Shelton Live will be available for streaming Friday, August 25th, and Shelton returns to his second job as coach on NBC's The Voice when the 13th season returns on September 25th.