Watch Aubrie Sellers Satirize Shallow Culture in Video for 'Paper Doll'

Aubrie Sellers doesn't shy away from calling out the hypocrisy she sees in modern society, and her music, which often lists toward garage rock, pairs well with her protest. Her latest video, for the Black Keys-like "Paper Doll," lambasts the conformity of certain women with the descriptor of "cardboard cutout ... / That don't know how to stand out."

"Paper Doll" is the second in a two-part series of vintage cinema-inspired music videos. Millicent Hailes, a director most known for her work with Big Sean, Lil Yachty, Migos and Amber Rose, helmed the video, which drew its inspiration from Fifties science-fiction film Cat Women of the Moon. The first, for "Magazines," paid homage to the Audrey Hepburn classic Funny Face and was released concurrently on Friday.

Both tracks appear on Sellers' 2016 debut New City Blues, which Rolling Stone Country called "a barbed tangle of guitar feedback, in-the-red drum sounds and crystalline country vocals," selecting it as one of the 40 Best Country Albums of the year.

While Sellers, daughter of Nineties breakout star Lee Ann Womack, may follow in the footsteps of her mother, the younger singer's style of music is markedly different, filled with garage fuzz instead of the elder's previous Music Row polish. (Womack has since embraced a stripped-down sound, reinventing herself as a classic-country and Americana artist.)

"The drums are very trashy, it's all electric, it's very in your face and it's not perfect. It's raw, and I think that's what garage means," Sellers told Rolling Stone Country last year.



Sellers plays the Leffingeleuren Festival in Leffinge, Belgium, on September 10th before embarking on a six-date series across the United Kingdom and Ireland co-headlining with Dylan LeBlanc.