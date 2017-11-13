Vince Gill, Kesha to Play 2018 All for the Hall New York

Times Square PlayStation Theater in the Big Apple will once again host the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum's All for the Hall New York, February 13th, 2018 . The benefit concert, to ensure the long-term financial security of the Nashville institution, will be hosted by Country Music Hall of Fame member Vince Gill and features fellow Hall of Famer Emmylou Harris along with pop star Kesha and country's Maren Morris.

Staged as an intimate guitar pull, the performers forgo a set list and decide what songs to perform on the spur of the moment, swapping songs and stories throughout the evening and ensuring a one-of-a-kind experience for attendees. Proceeds from the event will be dedicated to the support of the museum's education programs, which teach audiences about the enduring beauty and cultural importance of country music. The museum's education programs reached nearly 109,000 people in 2017.

The All for the Hall fundraising campaign was launched in 2005 and this year marks the tenth year the event has been on the road. Past participants include Jason Aldean, Gregg Allman, Zac Brown, Sheryl Crow, Melissa Etheridge, Patty Griffin, Levon Helm, Chris Isaak, Kris Kristofferson, Pat Monahan, Kacey Musgraves, Brad Paisley, Lionel Richie, Chris Stapleton, Taylor Swift, James Taylor, Carrie Underwood, Dwight Yoakam and many more.