Hear Tim Montana Dream Big in Rowdy New 'Hillbilly Rich'

Hillbillies have big dreams just like everyone else, which is the point of Tim Montana's new single, "Hillbilly Rich," an ode to fantasies about telling off your boss, making it rain, and having everything all at once.

Montana, who dropped the billing of his backing band, the Shrednecks, spent the past year touring with ZZ Top and Kid Rock. Last spring, his Billy Gibbons collaboration "This Beard Came Here to Party," became a soundtrack to the Nashville Predators' NHL Stanley Cup run. "Hillbilly Rich" is a fitting follow-up from a singer who's suddenly found himself rubbing elbows with his heroes. "I wanna taste that hype, that glamor, that glitz / Poolside, fur coat, getting blitzed at the Ritz," Montana sing-raps over the chugging, fist-pumping riff. "But I'm just a poor som'bitch dreaming hillbilly rich."

That aspirational swagger is perfectly on message for Montana's eclectic musical influences. "My earliest musical memory was I found this Marlboro Country mixtape with songs by Charlie Daniels and Ronnie Milsap – that my mom smoked a lot of cigarettes to earn. Then a week later, I found a Guns N' Roses tape. I chuckle now, but our sound is the perfect combo of those first two tapes," he told Rolling Stone Country in 2016, when he was profiled as a New Country Artist You Need to Know.

Montana's next show is September 15th at Scheels Arena in Fargo, North Dakota.