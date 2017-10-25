Hear Ingrid Andress' Raw Breakup Song 'Anything But Love'

Ingrid Andress takes a cold, hard look at what it's like to be unable to move on after a relationship is over in "Anything But Love," the riveting follow-up to her tender ballad "The Stranger."

"My over you turns into coming over, one step away from you is one step closer," reveals the Nashville- and L.A.-based singer in lyrics that are at once honest and heartbreaking, a specialty for the musician whose tunes lean in the direction of pop but retain the universal truths rooted in the country-music tradition.

"The lyrics are from an insanely loud dialog I had playing on repeat in my head," says Andress. "It was during a time when I was trying to get over someone I loved, and I couldn't understand why it was so damn difficult. I tend to deal with things in a very sensible, matter-of-fact way, but as it turns out, love isn't either of those things. This was the only way I could express my feelings of frustration and sadness at the same time."

A Colorado native, Andress got used to the road life at an early age, traveling across the country with her family as her father worked as a trainer for the Colorado Rockies and New York Mets. Instead of playing volleyball in college, she opted for a vocal scholarship at Boston 's prestigious Berklee College of Music, where her songwriting caught the attention of one of her instructors, hit songwriter Kara DioGuardi, who signed her to her publishing house. She has since had her songs cut by the likes of Charli XCX and Akon, while pursuing a solo career as a pop-country singer-songwriter.

"Even though the stuff I do is country, because country to me is the place where I feel most fulfilled, I love stepping into L.A. and New York with all these extreme personalities and have to take them on and write for them," Andress told Rolling Stone Country earlier this year. "That's also a part of me. I consider myself a pop songwriter, but as far as I am as a person or artist, I'm nothing like Lady Gaga. I love the stories and songs, and country really supports that, which is why I like it."



"Anything But Love" will be available Friday, October 27th.