Shania Twain's 20 Best Songs, Ranked

From new single "Life's About to Get Good" to radio staples like "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!"

Counting down the 20 best songs of Shania Twain, who released her first new album in 15 years on September 29th. Courtesy of BB Gun Press
By Jon Freeman, David Menconi, Stephen L. Betts, Robert Crawford, Brittney McKenna, Jeff Gage

The Shania Twain catalog is rich with radio hits, songs that have come to define an era in country music and paved the way for other genre-bending artists that followed. But there are also some deeper cuts that stand among Twain's best. While they may not have the pop-culture appeal of monsters like "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" or "That Don't Impress Me Much," they are integral to the Canadian superstar's fabric. As Twain releases her new album Now this month – her first in 15 years – we rank her 20 best tracks in order.  