Pilgrimage Festival 2017: Rolling Stone Country's Favorite Photos
Two-day musical event rocks Franklin, Tennessee with performances from Justin Timberlake, Eddie Vedder, Amanda Shires and more
More News
In its third year, the Pilgrimage Festival returned to the Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin, Tennessee on September 23rd and 24th with a well-known local resident serving as co-producer: Justin Timberlake. The pop superstar welcomed record crowds in excess of 20,000 as he played a headlining set on the first evening, which also boasted appearances by Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder, Valerie June, Amanda Shires, Colter Wall, Gary Clark Jr., Nikki Lane, Colter Wall and many others. Here are Rolling Stone Country's best photos from the 2017 Pilgrimage Festival.
All photos by Jordan O'Donnell