Zac Brown to Narrate Sports Documentary on Atlanta Falcons Owner

As the vocalist and leader of his namesake band, Zac Brown possesses one of country music's most identifiable voices. On Saturday, September 2nd, he'll put it to use in a different way – the Georgia native will narrate a new sports documentary about Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank.

On a Mission: Atlanta Rising profiles Blank, the owner of both the Falcons and the Atlanta United FC soccer club. The pair became friends via Blank's support for Brown's Camp Southern Ground, a series of weeklong educational and inspirational camps for children ages 7 through 17. As narrator of the hourlong film, Brown will chronicle Blank's upbringing, his career and the Falcon's visit to Super Bowl 51.

Brown recently released a new video for his band's song "Roots," a performance video shot at Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre at Encore Park in Alpharetta, Georgia, at the beginning of their Welcome Home Tour. "This is in memory of every dive bar that I've played in this town, every dive bar all the way around the Southeast, everybody that came out to see me play at the Dixie Tavern back in the day," Brown says, introducing the clip.

On a Mission: Atlanta Rising will premiere Saturday, September 2nd, at 2:00 p.m./ET on NBC.