See Zac Brown Band Sing New Songs, Cover Allman Brothers on 'Kimmel'

Zac Brown Band's "Roots" looks into the humble, just-scraping-by origins familiar to nearly every musician, reasserting the position that those days still inform them now that they're standing on bigger stages. Zac Brown Band used one of those stages to drive home that point, performing "Roots" and a handful of other songs from their new album Welcome Home as part of the outdoor concert series on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

"Roots" sets the tone for Welcome Home, opening the album with their signature jam-influenced spin on country music. Live, it's an all hands on deck effort: the driving rhythm of Brown and J.D. Hopkins' acoustic guitars is supported by washes of Hammond organ and the group's multi-part harmonies. During the Kimmel broadcast, ZBB also performed Welcome Home lead single "My Old Man."

Though only two performances aired during Kimmel's broadcast, the cameras kept rolling for more music. In a video posted to the band's Facebook, they perform two more Welcome Home tracks in "Family Table" and "Long Haul, " both fleshing out the album's recurring themes of family, togetherness and commitment. Closing out the 15-minute clip, the band switches gears for a fiery cover of the Allman Brothers Band's classic "Whipping Post," which multi-instrumentalist Clay Cook handling lead vocal duties.

Zac Brown Band kicked off their Welcome Home Tour May 12th, the same day the new album hit stores, with a pair of shows outside Atlanta. This weekend, they'll play three shows in Gilford, New Hampshire before continuing on through early fall with stops along the way at Chicago's Wrigley Field and Denver's Coors Field.