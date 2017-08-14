Willie Nelson Cuts Salt Lake City Concert Short After Respiratory Issues

Willie Nelson cut his Salt Lake City concert short Sunday night after experiencing a bout with breathing problems that briefly landed the country legend in the hospital.

Hours after the scare, Nelson wrote an apology to Utah fans, "This is Willie. I am very sorry to have to cut the Salt Lake City performance short tonight. The altitude just got to me. I am feeling a lot better now and headed for lower ground."

According to the Daily News, Nelson had difficulty keeping pace with his band as they performed at the high-altitude venue. Nelson eventually left the stage, with his bandmates telling the audience he needed a break. Five minutes later, a woman came onstage and informed the crowd the show was over. The Salt Lake City-area's USANA Amphitheater has an elevation of 4,300 feet.

No changes to Nelson's upcoming schedule, including his Wednesday night performance in Saratoga, California, have been made, although Nelson's site promised to share "additional details" soon.

In February, Nelson canceled a handful of tour dates as he dealt with an unspecified illness. However, Nelson was back on the road soon after, with the country legend spending the summer leading his nomad Outlaw Music Festival.