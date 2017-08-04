Hear Whitney Rose Channel Sixties Soul on New Song 'Can't Stop Shakin''

On Inauguration Day, Whitney Rose found herself behind a microphone at Nashville's Blackbird Studios, singing her way through a blast of throwback country soul called "Can't Stop Shakin'." Fully aware of the shifting political climate and its accompanying tensions, Rose and her all-star pickup band funneled their own frustrations into the music, replacing Rose's traditional Texas twang with something fiercer.

Premiering today on Rolling Stone Country, "Can't Stop Shakin'" is the first release from Rule 62, Rose's upcoming sophomore album. The record arrives October 6th, nearly 10 months after Rose left her adopted hometown of Austin and, with a four-month tour looming on the horizon, jetted to Nashville for a week's worth of recording sessions. Joining her were a pair of A-list producers – Raul Malo, the golden-piped frontman of the Mavericks, and Niko Bolas, who helped rejuvenate Neil Young's career with "Rockin' in the Free World" — as well as some of Nashville's top-shelf sidemen, including guitarist Kenny Vaughan, steel player Chris Scruggs and organist Jen Gunderman.

It's no coincidence, then, that "Can't Stop Shakin'" doubles down on groove, saxophone solos and a deep-seated bass line, evoking everything from Seventies country to the funky, music-filled heist sequence from Ocean's 11. Rose may be the star, but in a band like this, everybody shines.

"Can't Stop Shakin'" is available as a digital single today. Here's the full track list for Rule 62, to be released on Six Shooter Records via Thirty Tigers.

1. "I Don't Want Half (I Just Want Out)"

2. "Arizona"

3. "Better to My Baby"

4. "You Never Cross My Mind"

5. "You Don't Scare Me"

6. "Can't Stop Shakin'"

7. "Tied to the Wheel"

8. "Trucker's Funeral"

9. "Wake Me in Wyoming"

10. "You're a Mess"

11. "Time to Cry"