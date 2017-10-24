Watch Tyminski's Spooky 'Southern Gothic' Performance on 'Colbert'

Musician Dan Tyminski, whose guitar work and distinctive vocals have been essential to the success of Alison Krauss' band Union Station for the past 25 years, has also achieved unique status for his role as George Clooney's singing voice in the 2000 film O Brother, Where Art Thou. But the Vermont-born multi-instrumentalist, who collaborated with EDM superstar DJ Avicii, supplying vocals for the country-tinged "Hey Brother," has also released his share of solo LPs.

His latest, under the truncated moniker Tyminiski, is Southern Gothic, which the multi-talented picker promoted with an appearance on Monday's Late Show With Stephen Colbert. Tyminiski and band turned in a timely, Halloween-ready version of the tune that's built around the ghostly, foreboding storyline of a Southern town where "dogs and deadbolts guard the night" and where "good fences make good neighbors and good neighbors make good lovers, too."

Tyminski describes the songs on the new album as his perceptions of "light and dark" and collaborated with Sarah Buxton, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Monroe, Josh Kear and the late Andrew Dorff to come up with the LP's 13 tracks.

Southern Gothic is available now.