Watch the Deslondes' Frenetic 'Hurricane Shakedown' Video

Hurricanes typically make the news for wreaking widespread havoc and destruction, but New Orleans band the Deslondes find some fun in the eye of the storm on their new track "Hurricane Shakedown." In anticipation of their forthcoming sophomore album Hurry Home, the band has shared a rollicking new video for the tune.

Made from short clips of vintage dance and party footage, the visuals for "Hurricane Shakedown" combine to make the video as energetic a romp as the raucous song itself, which trades in barroom harmonies and honky-tonk organ flourishes.

Hurry Home, which was produced by Nashville's Andrija Tokic, is out June 23rd via New West Records. Earlier this spring, the Deslondes shared another Hurry Home track, the laid-back, nostalgic "Muddy Water." The band will kick off a tour in support of the album on June 6th in Austin, Texas.