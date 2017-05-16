Watch Sam Outlaw's Carefree Live 'Say It to Me'

Sam Outlaw sounds almost happy to know he's possibly being deceived on "Say It to Me," a breezy number from the Los Angeles-based performer's latest album Tenderheart. "I don't think it's true but it sounds like you believe it / I like the way you say it to me," he sings, assuming a fair amount of risk over a relationship that sounds like someone's imagination running wild after one polite conversation.

Outlaw and his band recently tried the tune out in a special session for amplification company LR Baggs, setting up in a sunlit living room and jamming like a group of high school kids just elated by the ability to bang out a few chords. With its amiable, unhurried strums of acoustic guitar, "Say It to Me" is a good one to show off the band: Outlaw harmonizes with rhythm player Molly Jenson, and lead guitarist Stephen Musselman gets to cut loose with a couple of sunny solos, everyone swaying in time to the groove.

Outlaw released Tenderheart back in March and is currently supporting it on tour. This week he has shows in Denver, Salt Lake City, Boise, Idaho and Vancouver, British Columbia, with Michaela Anne supporting.