Watch Russell Dickerson Discuss Breakout Streaming Hit 'Yours'

Singer-songwriter Russell Dickerson has been enjoying a streaming hit with the romantic tune "Yours," and released his album of the same name last week. Dickerson originally wrote the song, which is now certified Gold, when he and his wife Kailey were still newlyweds – and the gesture somehow didn't take her by surprise.

"When I showed her 'Yours,' she wasn’t like ‘Oh my God!’ She was like, 'Yeah I know, you tell me that. And I know those feelings,'" he tells Rolling Stone Country. "It's really cool because we are so invested together."

Yours was released on Friday, October 13th and includes Dickerson's streaming hits "Yours" and "Blue Tacoma," plus a diverse palette of influences from reggae, which he tackles in "Billions," and millennial pop, which opens the album on "Every Little Thing." A Nashville native, he says he listened to a ton of different styles growing up.

“Some of my friends were listening to Lil Wayne and Cash Money Records, and some were listening to Nirvana and Red Hot Chili Peppers, and some listened to NSync, so we were all listening to all kinds of music, so thats why it's so diverse," he says. "I kind of got to the point where it was like I'm not gonna try to sound like anybody else, because no one else can try to sound like me."

Just before his album was released, Dickerson notched another milestone when he played a sold-out show at Nashville's famed Exit/In. He's already adding tour dates through December and looking ahead to the next year.

"You work so hard, you write so many songs, you play so many shows," he says, "and then finally have a song that catches on and picks up and gets all this momentum, and it's just like, it is the year I've worked for for seven years."