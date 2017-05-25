Watch Lydia Loveless' Unsettling 'Same to You' Video

Lydia Loveless' Real was one of Rolling Stone Country's favorite albums of 2016 for a number of reasons: her singular voice, her DIY ethos, her tough-but-tender songwriting. All three traits come together in Loveless' new video for the Real cut "Same to You."

Under the direction of Brandon Reichard, the video is a dizzying montage of performance footage, mixed media collage, and home movies, assembled to tell the story of a promising relationship that inevitably goes awry. As the relationship depicted in the video falls apart, things take an unsettling turn: doll heads cast evil, red-eyed stares and explode, while spiders and scorpions infest the once tranquil space. It has the aged look of projector film, giving the video the feel of someone looking back on a former relationship with the wisdom that only hindsight brings, which is reflected in the somber kiss-off message of the track.

Loveless currently has a couple of festival dates on the books: a June 16th stop at the Nebraska Folk and Roots Festival in Raymond, Nebraska and a slot at the Red Ants Pants Festival in White Sulphur Springs, Montana on July 28th.