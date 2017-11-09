Watch Luke Combs' Cheeky 'When It Rains It Pours' on 'Kimmel'

"When it rains, it pours," goes the chorus to Luke Combs' latest single, and it couldn't be more appropriate for the Nashville singer's life these days. With the song from his debut LP This One's for You climbing to Number Two on the country charts, Combs appeared on Wednesday night's post-CMA Awards episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! and sang "When It Rains It Pours" and "One Number Away."

Related Inside 'Hurricane' Singer Luke Combs' Unlikely Success "I think my cool factor is not having one," says the breakout star, whose stormy new single is making waves at radio

If Combs' good fortunes have come quickly, having risen from obscurity in little more than 12 months, then the circumstances of the Kimmel performance are the flip side of that coin. Recorded October 2nd, Combs' performance on the show came one day after he had been standing side stage for Jason Aldean's headlining set at Route 91 Harvest festival in Las Vegas, Nevada. One of the other songs he performed during the Kimmel taping, "Used to You," aired last month and was dedicated to the 58 fans who were killed in Las Vegas.

"When It Rains It Pours" makes for more lighthearted fare, and Combs' delivery is downright triumphant. A song about a romantic falling out, that hardship has a silver lining, as Combs quips, "I don't have to see my ex-future mother in law anymore" during the chorus. "One Number Away," meanwhile, is a slow burner that has its own wellspring of optimism: If "Used to You" is a song about losing a loved one, "One Number Away" holds out hope that a reunion may still be on the cards.

Combs has been one of country's biggest breakout stars of 2017, riding the success of his single "Hurricane" to a contract with Columbia Nashville and a CMA Award nomination for New Artist of the Year. Besides hitting Number One on the country albums chart, This One's for You also reached Number Five on the all-genre Billboard 200.