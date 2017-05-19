Watch Tough Guy Lee Brice's Heartwarming 'Boy' Video

On Friday, proud father Lee Brice released "Boy," the first single from his self-titled fourth album, which comes out November 3rd. Dedicating the song to his two sons, Brice also revealed that he and his wife are expecting their third child, a girl, in the next few weeks.

"Boy, you gonna know it all / You'll think you're 10 feet tall / Run like you're bulletproof / And total a car or two," the South Carolina native sings.

Written by Nicolle Galyon and Jon Nite (who also co-wrote the Keith Urban and Miranda Lambert duet "We Were Us"), "Boy" is the first new music Brice has released since 2016's "A Little More Love," his duet with Curb Records labelmate Jerrod Niemann. Hard 2 Love, Brice's 2012 studio album, was certified Gold and contained the 2013 CMA Song of the Year, "I Drive Your Truck." He issued his third album, I Don't Dance, in 2014.

Brice's touring itinerary is packed in July and August, including sets at Milwaukee's Summerfest and the Watershed Festival at the Gorge Amphitheatre in George, Washington.