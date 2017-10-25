Watch Eric Church's Bittersweet New Video for 'Round Here Buzz'

Eric Church continues to tell the story of Mr. Misunderstood through the eyes of Mickey Smay, the bespectacled teenager from the cover of the Chief's 2015 LP, in the new video for "Round Here Buzz." Tracing a love story that begins at a football game and is sealed with a note in the form of a self-made CD, the clip follows the two high school sweethearts as they chase different dreams – and, flipping country convention, it's the woman who heads to the coast and the front of the boardroom – and are left with music as their memory book. Watch it all unfold, ending in a bit of a heart-tugging cliffhanger.

Though Church concluded his massive Holdin' My Own Tour supporting Mr. Misunderstood this summer, those concerts haven’t been lost to history books – and poor quality iPhone videos. First released to Apple Music, Church is releasing a limited edition 61 Days In Church vinyl box set, which will include two live tracks from each city stop across 15 LPs. Shipped in a custom road case, the collection will be available for sale Friday.

Church has yet to announce a new album (though that's never stopped him from releasing something out of the blue before), but he did unveil a devastatingly sad new song, "Why Not Me," at a recent Grand Ole Opry appearance, written in the wake of the tragedy at the Las Vegas Route 91 Harvest Festival. Church headlined the first night, and reflected in the lyrics about one particular member of the Church Choir, Sonny Melton, who was killed in the senseless massacre. It's an emotional reminder of how, when the arena lights are gone, one of Church's true strengths is his ability to forge an honest human connection.