Watch Dierks Bentley's Celebratory 'Black' on 'Good Morning America'

Dierks Bentley was featured on Tuesday's Good Morning America broadcast on ABC, performing his songs "Black" and "Somewhere on a Beach," at a neighborhood block party in
Special guests at the block party, a neighborhood gathering for the past 12 years, included first responders from
During the segment, Bentley noted that he has met numerous first responders while promoting the film Only the Brave, about the deaths of 19 firefighters killed in an
"These are the people who rush towards danger when the rest of us are running away from it," he said. "Just being around these guys and these women, I have more respect for them now more than ever. In country music we're all about our military, and rightly so. But we really need to make sure we're taking care of and really recognizing our hometown heroes that we have amongst us."
Only the Brave, starring Josh Brolin, Jeff Bridges and Miles Teller, hits theaters October 20th. Bentley is nominated for Best Male Vocalist at the 51st annual CMA awards, airing Sunday, November 8th, at 8 p.m. on ABC.