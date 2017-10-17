Watch Dierks Bentley's Celebratory 'Black' on 'Good Morning America'

Dierks Bentley was featured on Tuesday's Good Morning America broadcast on ABC, performing his songs "Black" and "Somewhere on a Beach," at a neighborhood block party in Austin , Texas . The gathering, which took place on Riverton Drive in the Rattan Creek neighborhood, was the result of a contest entry submitted by a neighborhood resident.

Special guests at the block party, a neighborhood gathering for the past 12 years, included first responders from Austin and Red Rock, Texas , who sprang into action when Hurricane Harvey devastated parts of the state earlier this year.



During the segment, Bentley noted that he has met numerous first responders while promoting the film Only the Brave, about the deaths of 19 firefighters killed in an Arizona wildfire in 2013. The film features "Hold the Light," the country superstar's first-ever song for a movie soundtrack.

"These are the people who rush towards danger when the rest of us are running away from it," he said. "Just being around these guys and these women, I have more respect for them now more than ever. In country music we're all about our military, and rightly so. But we really need to make sure we're taking care of and really recognizing our hometown heroes that we have amongst us."

Only the Brave, starring Josh Brolin, Jeff Bridges and Miles Teller, hits theaters October 20th. Bentley is nominated for Best Male Vocalist at the 51st annual CMA awards, airing Sunday, November 8th, at 8 p.m. on ABC.

