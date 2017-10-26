Chris Stapleton is as fine a country singer as you'll find in 2017, but he got a lot of help Wednesday night at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville during his rendition of "The Gambler" for the All in for the Gambler: Kenny Roger's Farewell Concert. Watch the performance in the fan-shot video above.

It was an important song, after all: The concert was even named after it. Written by Don Schlitz, "The Gambler" became one of Rogers ' biggest hits, and one of his first crossover successes, when it was released in 1978, later winning him a Grammy award. (The first 30 seconds of the video is devoted to going through the laundry list of accomplishments for "The Gambler" and for Stapleton.)

Assisted by a nine-piece house band, Stapleton gives "The Gambler" a husky, full-throated delivery. But, particularly on the chorus, the backup singers make it soar, with an extra assist from the sold-out 20,000-person crowd, who clap and sing along to pretty well every word. Rogers himself stands off to the side of there stage and is there to give Stapleton a hearty handshake after he's finished.