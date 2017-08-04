Watch Brad Paisley Sing Hits, Talk Mick Jagger on 'Today'

New York City woke up to a torrential rains this morning, putting a damper on Brad Paisley's planned outdoor performance in Rockefeller Plaza for the Today Citi Concert Series on NBC. But the country superstar and several of his fans were invited into the Today studio where he improvised an intimate acoustic performance which included the hits "Last Time for Everything, "Mud on the Tires," "River Bank," and, naturally, the Number One single "Today." He also played a trivia game called "Last Time," in which he revealed that the last time he was starstruck was with his now-close friend and fellow musician, Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger. Watch that clip above.

"He spent several days at the farm," Paisley says of the legendary rocker who co-wrote and appears on "Drive of Shame" from his Love & War LP, released last April. "It's interesting to be friends with someone that there's still always going to be that level of you're starstruck by them. He's a real guy and I adore him as a friend, but he's still responsible for an entire art form, in my opinion. He invented the frontman."

Paisley also joked about his friendship with Blake Shelton and the rumors of Shelton 's upcoming Christmas duet with girlfriend Gwen Stefani. And in a separate interview, spoke with hosts Matt Lauer and Hoda Kotb about his favorite childhood superhero, Batman. Watch the latter clip, along with the performances, below.









