Wanda Jackson Unveils Autobiography 'Every Night Is Saturday Night'

If there's any living performer who would have a whole mess of good stories to tell, it's Wanda Jackson. The "Queen of Rockabilly" played music with everyone from Elvis Presley to Jerry Lee Lewis, all while releasing some of early rock and roll's most iconic songs like "Let's Have a Party" and landing a 2009 "Early Influence" induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Those stories and more will be chronicled in a forthcoming autobiography from Jackson. Every Night Is Saturday Night: A Country Girl's Journey to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, co-written by Jackson and Scott B. Bomar, is slated for a November 14th publication date. In addition to her time with luminaries like Presley and Johnny Cash, the book will offer an intimate look into her childhood and later life, when she made a transition to performing country and gospel songs before returning to rock and roll.

Jackson will take part in a handful of events surrounding the book's release, including a November 14th stop at Los Angeles' GRAMMY Museum and December 2nd event at Nashville's Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

Jackson's most recent album was 2012's Unfinished Business, which was produced by Justin Townes Earle and included covers of songs written by Townes Van Zandt and Woody Guthrie. She still tours intermittently, with her next show set for September 8th in Worthington, Ohio.