See Walker Hayes' Relaxed 'You Broke Up With Me' on 'Today'

Fresh off the release of his debut album Boom., Walker Hayes stopped by Today to perform the album's lead single "You Broke Up with Me" as part of the show's Citi Concert Series.

Related 40 Best Country and Americana Albums of 2017 Kip Moore flipped off the industry, Willie Nelson taunted mortality, and Margo Price questioned the American dream

The genre-defying tune gets the full band treatment on the Today set, with Hayes working the stage free of his guitar in a manner that reflects his hip-hop and pop-leaning influences. The breezy track reads like a kiss-off to an ex-lover, but Hayes has pointed out that it also has roots in his long, tumultuous journey through the music industry – a journey that likely made this televised performance that much more meaningful.

"I didn't think I was going to have an album coming out," he told Rolling Stone Country of Boom. "So I started writing songs just to write songs, which is why we all should create."



Hayes' wife Laney, with whom he's expecting his seventh child in 2018, joined him at Today, with hosts Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford bringing her out on stage after his performance. Beginning in February, Hayes will head out on his 13-date Good as Gold Tour.