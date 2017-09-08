Troy Gentry of Montgomery Gentry Dead at 50 After Helicopter Crash

Troy Gentry, one half of the popular country duo Montgomery Gentry, died in a helicopter crash in Medford, New Jersey on Friday, September 8th, where he was scheduled to perform this evening. He was 50 years old.

Born April 5th, 1967 in Lexington, Kentucky, Gentry and his eventual singing partner Eddie Montgomery formed the band Early Tymz with Eddie's brother John Michael Montgomery, who'd go on to solo success as a country singer. Gentry tried his hand at a solo career, but eventually reunited with Montgomery to become Montgomery Gentry.

The duo signed with Columbia Records' Nashville division, releasing their first single "Hillbilly Shoes" and the top 5 follow-up "Lonely and Gone" – both from the album Tattoos & Scars, in 1999. They enjoyed several more top 5 hits through the early 2000s with their Southern rock-influenced brand of country, including "My Town," "She Couldn't Change Me" and "Hell Yeah." They also reached Number One a handful of times throughout the 2000s, counting "Something to Be Proud Of," "Lucky Man" and "Roll With Me" among their five chart-toppers. They were named the Academy of Country Music's Duo of the Year in 2000 and invited to join the Grand Ole Opry in 2009.

Most recently, Montgomery Gentry issued the 2015 album Folks Like Us, which featured the single "Headlights" as well as the title track.

Funeral arrangements are not yet known.