See Tommy Emmanuel, Amanda Shires' Wistful Cover of Madonna's 'Borderline'

Guitarist Tommy Emmanuel is in collaborative mode for his forthcoming album Accomplice One, which arrives in early 2018. On the new collection, Emmanuel – designated a "Certified Guitar Player" by Chet Atkins – combines his staggering playing with an impressive cast of country and roots musicians including singer-songwriter Amanda Shires, with whom he reimagines Madonna's "Borderline."

A 1984 hit for the pop superstar, "Borderline" retains little of its original feel in Shires and Emmanuel's hands. The danceable groove is time-shifted to a lilting waltz, with Shires' plaintive fiddle replacing the bubbly synthesizer hook. Shires' vocal performance, with harmonies from Emmanuel, adds a touch of vulnerability to the lyrics about a lover who goes from hot to cold, and the two square off for some dazzling instrumental work in the middle. That interplay is captured in the video above, filmed at the Franklin Theatre.

"When we toured through Europe and Scandinavia, we did this song in our show and it really got a great response from the audiences," says Emmanuel. "Amanda Shires is known for her western swing and Americana style, but was adventurous enough to give this song a go. She nailed it."

Out January 19th, Accomplice One also features Jason Isbell on "Deep River Blues", Rodney Crowell on "Looking Forward to the Past" and Jerry Douglas on Jimi Hendrix's "Purple Haze."

Here is the track listing for Accomplice One, available for pre-order now:

"Deep River Blues" with Jason Isbell

"Song and Dance Man" with Ricky Skaggs

"Saturday Night Shuffle" with Jorma Kaukonen & Pat Bergeson

"Wheelin' & Dealin'"with J.D. Simo & Charlie Cushman

"C-Jam Blues" with David Grisman & Bryan Sutton

"(Sittin' On) The Dock of The Bay" with J.D. Simo

"Borderline" with Amanda Shires

"You Don't Want To Get You One Of Those" with Mark Knopfler

"Keepin' It Reel" with Clive Carrol

"Looking Forward To The Past" with Rodney Crowell

"Purple Haze" with Jerry Douglas

"Rachel's Lullaby" with Jake Shimabukuro

"Djangology" with Frank Vignola & Vinny Raniolo

"Watson Blues" with David Grisman & Bryan Sutton

"Tittle Tattle" with Jack Pearson

"The Duke's Message" with Suzy Bogguss