Tim McGraw, Faith Hill to Headline Country to Country 2018

The U.K.'s Country to Country Festival has announced its 2018 lineup. Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, Little Big Town and Kacey Musgraves will all headline the annual country music gathering, held March 9th through 11th in London; Glasgow, Scotland; and Dublin, Ireland.
As the U.K.'s only multi-day country fest, the event has grown into a success since it began back in 2013, helping build country music's audience overseas. McGraw headlined the festival's opening year, Musgraves took the stage in 2016 and Little Big Town will become the first act to play C2C three times.
Other artists on the bill include Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Emmylou Harris, Kip Moore, Midland and Margo Price.