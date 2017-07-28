Hear Thomas Rhett Tell His Own Love Story in New Song 'Unforgettable'

Thomas Rhett's "Craving You" may still be hovering near the top of Billboard's Country Airplay chart, but the Nashville native isn't looking back. On Friday, Rhett released his next single, "Unforgettable," with accompanying lyric video. Both songs will appear on Rhett's third studio record Life Changes, which is slated for release on September 8th.



"Unforgettable" examines a day at the start of a relationship from the vantage of its more mature present day. It's representative of the changes in Rhett's own life, which the singer discussed in an interview with Rolling Stone Country in March.



"I would say [Life Changes] completely sums up the journey of my life right now," Rhett said. "You think you have it all figured out and all of a sudden you wake up and you're having a baby. So many things are changing as far as going from a [show] opener to a headliner – there are a lot of firsts for us this year – and there's a couple of songs on the album that sum it up, but I would say that one line represents life as a whole for me right now."

"Unforgettable" was written by Rhett, with Jesse Frasure (co-writer of Jon Pardi's "Dirt on My Boots"), Ashley Gorley and Shane McAnally (both of whom co-wrote Sam Hunt's current Number One, "Body Like a Back Road"). Rhett's second album Tangled Up was certified Platinum in September 2016, led by the triple-Platinum single "Die a Happy Man."

Rhett continues his summer tour through the end of July with guests Old Dominion, Dan + Shay and Walker Hayes. He returns in mid-August with dates on both the East and West Coasts before wrapping with five United Kingdom dates in November.