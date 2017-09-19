Thomas Rhett's 'Life Changes' Hits Number One on All-Genre Albums Chart

Thomas Rhett has returned country music to the top of the Billboard charts. His new album Life Changes is the first country album to hit the Number One spot on the all-genre Billboard 200 this year.

It's Rhett's first time on top of the overall album chart, and he did so in convincing fashion by moving 123,000 units – doubling the mark of the Number Two album by electronica duo Odesza.

The impressive debut is just the latest in a long string of successes for Rhett. His first two albums both landed at Number Two on the country charts, and he's already scored eight Number One singles at country radio. His current single, the romantic "Unforgettable," is rising through the Top 10.

Rhett is nominated for Male Vocalist of the Year at November 8th's CMA Awards, along with nominations for Musical Event of the Year and Music Video, both for his collaboration with Maren Morris, "Craving You."

The last country album to top the Billboard 200 was Jason Aldean's They Don’t Know in the fall of 2016.