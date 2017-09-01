Hear Thomas Rhett's Autobiographical New Song 'Life Changes'

Following a steady stream of tracks from his upcoming third studio record, Thomas Rhett has released one of his most personal to date, the title track "Life Changes." Rhett teased the song back in March, noting that its lyrics encapsulate the changes for him and his family over the past few years.

"There's this one line that says 'Ain't it funny how life changes? / You wake up and nothing's the same,' and I would say that completely sums up the journey of my life right now," Rhett told Rolling Stone Country.

From top to bottom, the song chronicles the successive great moments in Rhett's life, from a college dorm to marrying his wife, the release of "Die a Happy Man" – "I wrote a little song about holding her hand / And now everyone wanna die a happy man," he sings – to the adoption of his daughter Willa Gray from Uganda in May. The chorus acts as both summary and exclamation point: "You never know what's going to happen / You make your plans and you hear God laughing / Life changes / And I wouldn't change it for the world."



Even before Life Changes comes out on September 8th, Rhett's new music is connecting with country fans – the album's first single, "Unforgettable," has rocketed up the Billboard Country Airplay chart, hitting Number 15 after five weeks. To promote the new album, Rhett will be in New York for a September 6th event hosted by syndicated personality Bobby Bones that will include a silent disco-style first listen and a Q&A with producers Julian Bunetta, Jesse Frasure, Dann Huff and Joe London.