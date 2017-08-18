Hear Thomas Rhett Pledge Eternity in New Song 'Grave'

Since Thomas Rhett released "Craving You," his Number One duet with Maren Morris, the early releases from his new LP Life Changes have been one feel good song after another. With the recent first-time father welcoming the birth of his second daughter on August 12th, you can't really blame him. But nothing lasts forever, even the good times, and that's the subject of Rhett's latest song, "Grave."

Due to be the closing track of the 14-song Life Changes, "Grave" is one of only four songs on the album that Rhett didn't help compose. Penned by Chris DeStefano, Hillary Lindsay, and Josh Miller, it's no less optimistic for its morbid subject matter, as the 27-year-old puts a typically uplifting spin on his own mortality. "I may be six feet deep, but I'll still be loving you," he sings, invoking God to convey a love that he says will, indeed, last forever, even unto death. "Baby, what we got won't ever die."

Following on the heels of "Sixteen," Rhett's nostalgic look back on a teenager's freedom from responsibility, and "Unforgettable," Life Changes' second single and the memorable account of a first date, "Grave" is a logical conclusion to an album that's a steadfast appreciation of life and living in the moment. "I would say that completely sums up the journey of my life right now," Rhett told Rolling Stone Country in March.



Life Changes, the follow-up to 2015's platinum-selling Tangled Up, will be released September 8th via Valory Music Group. Despite the arrival of his daughter Ada James last weekend, Rhett is on the road for his Home Team World Tour. His next stop is August 19th at the Country Thunder Music Festival in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.